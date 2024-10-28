Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $49,340.55 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $49,340.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,515.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46.

Symbotic Trading Down 4.1 %

Symbotic stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

