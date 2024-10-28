Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.