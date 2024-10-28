International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $57.64 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10,262.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $57,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.