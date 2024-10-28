International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 207,446 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19,851.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $43,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

DKS stock opened at $204.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

