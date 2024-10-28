International Personal Finance’s (IPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
International Personal Finance Trading Down 1.8 %
LON:IPF opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 166 ($2.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.68.
International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
