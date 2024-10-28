InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
NYSE:IVT opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $30.33.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on IVT
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- About the Markup Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.