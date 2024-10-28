InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IVT opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $30.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,011.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

