iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

