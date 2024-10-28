iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

