iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 187.5% in October

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 110,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

