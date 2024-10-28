Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

