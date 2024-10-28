James W. Ayers Buys 2,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $96,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,902,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,729,672.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE FBK opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

