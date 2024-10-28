JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of JD.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $16,800,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $22,920,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JD.com by 55.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JD opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

