JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

