Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after buying an additional 944,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,539,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.52 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

