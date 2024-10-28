Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

