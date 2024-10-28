KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $673.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.