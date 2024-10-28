KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KLA Price Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $673.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 12-month low of $452.01 and a 12-month high of $896.32.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.