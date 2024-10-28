Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

