Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of KOS opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.