Kura Sushi USA FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by William Blair

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 0.2 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,347.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

