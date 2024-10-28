L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $252.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.55 and a one year high of $258.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

