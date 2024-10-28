Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $156,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 396.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 80,372 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 52.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK opened at $4.77 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.