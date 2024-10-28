Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

