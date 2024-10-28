Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $231,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,357. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $216.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $224.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.13.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

