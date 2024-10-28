Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $79.05 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

