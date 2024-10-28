Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of ADM opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

