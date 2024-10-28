Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $141.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.40. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

