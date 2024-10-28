Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $80.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.22.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.