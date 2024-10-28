Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

