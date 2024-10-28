Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,005.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,577,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

