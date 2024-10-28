Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.600-9.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.60-9.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $168.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $171.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

