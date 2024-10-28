Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $117.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

