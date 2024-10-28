Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.7 %

About Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 823.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.61 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.62.

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.