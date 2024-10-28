Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $6,311,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Shares of WMS opened at $150.07 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

