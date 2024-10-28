Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 182.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,315,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $17,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $168.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $169.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock worth $2,592,110 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

