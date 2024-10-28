Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $102.02 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.