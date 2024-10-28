Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

