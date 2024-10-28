Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE O opened at $61.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

