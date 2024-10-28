Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 444.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,730.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,610,000 after purchasing an additional 477,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $236.11 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average is $214.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.