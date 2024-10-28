Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Home Depot by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

