Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

