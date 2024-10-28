Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 152,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

