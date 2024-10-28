Lumos Pharma FY2024 EPS Forecast Lifted by HC Wainwright

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

