MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$24.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

