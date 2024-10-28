MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Shares of MAG opened at C$24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$24.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.09.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

