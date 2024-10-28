Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 74.48%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

