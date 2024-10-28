Marqeta (MQ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MQ stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

