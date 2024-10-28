Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $262.12 on Monday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

