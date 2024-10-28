Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.16. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
