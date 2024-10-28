Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.16. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.