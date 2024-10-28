MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAMTF opened at C$13.56 on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
