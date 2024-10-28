MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAMTF opened at C$13.56 on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

