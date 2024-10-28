Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 312 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $348.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $377.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,812 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,926. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

