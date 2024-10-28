Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in General Mills by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

